270 Kites Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Recent Stories
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC extends interim bail of former KP minister till March 418 minutes ago
-
Senators perturbed over PMDC’s lopsided criteria for foreign medical graduates18 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life28 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies three more returned candidates of NA28 minutes ago
-
Journalists pillar of democracy, freedom of expression: Solangi29 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Dental College celebrates ‘White Coat’ ceremony39 minutes ago
-
Unity vital to steer country out of challenges: Shehbaz Sharif39 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites; 81 held59 minutes ago
-
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ1 hour ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls Handball tournament held1 hour ago
-
Rain, snowfall in Balochistan, upper parts of country may disrupt roads, cause flash flooding: PMD1 hour ago
-
One killed,another injured in firing incident2 hours ago