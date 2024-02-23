Open Menu

270 Kites Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Sargodha police arrested five kite sellers and recovered 270 kites from their possession.

Police said that the accused were identified as--Naveed,Shamus,Tahir,Imran and Shahid.

Further investigation was underway.

