Open Menu

270 Liter Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM

270 liter liquor seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Jhang Bazaar police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered more than 270 liter liquor from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Saghir Masih red handed while pushing heavy quantity of liquor.

The police recovered more than 270 liter liquor from his possession and locked the accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

6 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

8 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan