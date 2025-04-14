270 Liter Liquor Seized, Accused Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Jhang Bazaar police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and recovered more than 270 liter liquor from his possession.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Saghir Masih red handed while pushing heavy quantity of liquor.
The police recovered more than 270 liter liquor from his possession and locked the accused behind bars after registering a case while further investigation was under progress, he added.
