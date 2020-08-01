UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

270 New Cases Of Coronavirus Detected In Sindh: CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:20 PM

270 new cases of coronavirus detected in Sindh: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 7,676 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 270 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The percentage of new cases of COVID-9 is 3.5, which was a good thing, the CM Sindh expressed these views in his statement issued on Saturday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

The chief minister said a total of 767,712 tests had been conducted in the province so far for the of coronavirus of which the virus had been confirmed in 121,309 persons.

He said 183 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 110,922. The recovery rate in Sindh had reached 91 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 8,164 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 7,593 patients were at home while 12 at isolation centers and 369 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said 64 patients were on ventilators and three patients died in last 24 hours as so far 2223 patients have been died.

The CM Sindh said that out of 270 new cases in Sindh, 107 cases are from Karachi including 39 cases from South, 21 cases from East, 17 cases from Malir, 11 cases from Korangi, 10 cases from West and 9 cases from Central districts.

He said that 25 new cases are reported in Hyderabad, 16 in Sukkur, 12 in Ghotki, 9 each in Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad, 8 each in Nowshero Feroze, Jacobabad and Jamshoro, 7 each in Sanghar, Shikarpur and Khairpur, 5 each I Mirpur Khas, Sujawal and Umerkot, 4 in Larkana, 3 in Qambar, 2 in Badin and one in Thatta.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has advised the people not to leave their homes without masks.

He said that if the people were not careful, the proportion of cases would increase to 3.5 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

23 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

38 minutes ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

1 hour ago

IAEA DG congratulates UAE on achieving first criti ..

2 hours ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

2 hours ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.