270 new cases of coronavirus detected in Sindh: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 7,676 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 270 new cases of coronavirus were detected.

The percentage of new cases of COVID-9 is 3.5, which was a good thing, the CM Sindh expressed these views in his statement issued on Saturday regarding the situation of coronavirus in Sindh.

The chief minister said a total of 767,712 tests had been conducted in the province so far for the of coronavirus of which the virus had been confirmed in 121,309 persons.

He said 183 more patients had recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 110,922. The recovery rate in Sindh had reached 91 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said at present 8,164 patients were undergoing treatment out of which 7,593 patients were at home while 12 at isolation centers and 369 at different hospitals.

The CM Sindh said 64 patients were on ventilators and three patients died in last 24 hours as so far 2223 patients have been died.

The CM Sindh said that out of 270 new cases in Sindh, 107 cases are from Karachi including 39 cases from South, 21 cases from East, 17 cases from Malir, 11 cases from Korangi, 10 cases from West and 9 cases from Central districts.

He said that 25 new cases are reported in Hyderabad, 16 in Sukkur, 12 in Ghotki, 9 each in Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad, 8 each in Nowshero Feroze, Jacobabad and Jamshoro, 7 each in Sanghar, Shikarpur and Khairpur, 5 each I Mirpur Khas, Sujawal and Umerkot, 4 in Larkana, 3 in Qambar, 2 in Badin and one in Thatta.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has advised the people not to leave their homes without masks.

He said that if the people were not careful, the proportion of cases would increase to 3.5 percent.