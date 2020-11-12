2700 bags of sugar available in stock:DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that there was no shortage of sugar in the district as the district administration have 2700 bags of sugar in stock.

During his visit of different Saholat Bazaars of the district here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner said that district administration was given 13,500 bags of sugar worth Rs 71.

2 million out of which 10,700 bags have been sold so far. He said that 1000 flour bags were being provided at each Saholat Bazaars on daily basis.

He said that sugar was available at Rs 80.50 per kg at these bazaars and urged citizens to visit these bazaars to avail subsidy.

He said that Saholat Bazaars would remain open from 9am to 5pm daily.