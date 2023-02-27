2,700 kites confiscated in ongoing crackdown against kite sellers, flyers

Police have arrested 48 kite sellers and flyers and confiscated 2,700 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 48 kite sellers and flyers and confiscated 2,700 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also recovered weapons from their custody. Rawal Town Police arrested 32 kite sellers and flyers, he added.

Similarly, Potohar Town Police held kite sellers and flyers while Saddar Division Police arrested three kite flyers.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmoud Hamdani said that the crackdown against kite flyers and sellers as well as those involved in aerial firing would continue without any discrimination. He said that incidents of loss of innocent lives and injuries due to kite flying and aerial firing were intolerable.