2700 profiteers fined in Ramadan

As many as 2700 profiteers were fined with over Rs. 12.8 million during first two weeks of Ramadan by the city administration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 2700 profiteers were fined with over Rs. 12.8 million during first two weeks of Ramadan by the city administration.

Besides, 22 profiteers were sent to jail for violating officially fixed prices, according to a report submitted to Commissioner Karachi on Monday.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had asked the deputy commissioners to continue the campaign against the profiteers and ensure the success of efforts being made by the city administration to provide relief to the masses.

He said prices fixed by the City administration should be enforced strictly.