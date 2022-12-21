UrduPoint.com

2,700 Students Get Degrees At 7th Convocation Of MUST

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

2,700 students get degrees at 7th convocation of MUST

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 21 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary on Wednesday conferred degrees upon 2,700 graduates, including four PhDs and 48 gold medalists, at the 7th Convocation of the Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The graduates were from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Applied and Natural Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Faculty of business school.

MUST Vice Chancellor Brig (retd) Dr Muhammad Younus Javed SI (M), along with the deans of faculties and principal staff officers, extended a warm reception to the President AJK, who is also the chancellor of all the public universities in the AJK, upon his arrival at the convocation venue.

While addressing the convocation, the MUST VC disclosed that the university has so far produced 14,933 graduates, 13,875 BS, 1,041 MS/ MPhils, and 17 PhDs in different degree programmes. "Today, a total of 2784 students graduated, including 2,686 BS, 94 MS/ MPhil and four PhDs. Some 48 students were decorated with gold medals on their outstanding academic performance", he added.

The VC said that MUST have a total of 363 faculty members, including 104 having PhD and 216 having MPhil degrees. "The total strength of supporting staff is 563, including 206 contractual employees, which makes the total strength of employees 926."\395

