27,000 coronavirus tests conducted every day: National Assembly told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Services Dr Nousheen Hamid Thursday said Pakistan was conducting 27,000 coronavirus tests every day while its 107 laboratories had the capacity to undertake 46,000 tests per day.

Speaking in the National Assembly, she said the government would enhance the testing capacity to 50,000 tests as recommended by World Health Organization.

She said the prime minister was leading from the front as he was regularly chairing meetings of National Coordination Committee comprising chief ministers of all provinces.

She said a national action plan had been developed in consultation with the provinces to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the Federal government was ensuring provision of personal protective equipment and Pakistan was in a position to manufacture N95 masks.

Pakistan was even giving personal protective equipment to other countries, she said adding National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was tasked to provide diagnostic kits and set up laboratories.

When coronavirus struck Pakistan, it had four laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests but now 107 laboratories could undertake the tests, she added.

The secretary said China had donated 100 ventilators to Pakistan while NDMA had placed an order for purchase of 1473 ICU ventilators.

341 of these ventilators had been delivered while 245 will be received by June 15. When coronavirus attack began, Pakistan had only 2200 ventilators in its health system.