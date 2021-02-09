27000 Kanal state land worth Rs 10 bln retrieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 27000 Kanal state owned land worth around Rs 10 billion has so far been retrieved in Multan division during the ongoing campaign against land grabbers.

In a meeting chaired by commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood to discuss ongoing campaign against land grabbers, the officials said that 30 complaints of Pakistanis living abroad were resolved and 408 Kanal land valuing around Rs 107 million was retrieved and land grabbers evicted.

The officials informed commissioner that total 130,564 Kanal and 16 Marla state land existed in the division and out of it land measuring 26000 Kanal was under litigation in courts.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that every inch of state land would be retrieved from land grabbers and ordered legal cell to effectively pursue the cases in courts.

He ordered district administrations, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other departments to come up with a joint strategy regarding Nazool land to achieve the objective. He warned that those involved in providing protection to land grabbers would face action.