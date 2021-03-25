UrduPoint.com
270,000 Metric Tonnes Wheat Procurement Target Set In Division: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

270,000 metric tonnes wheat procurement target set in division: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said the Sargodha division had set a target of 270,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement this year.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the wheat procurement drive in the division here on Thursday.

She said that 36 wheat procurement centers would be set up in four districts, adding that Sargodha district had set a target of 80,000 metric tonnes, Khushab 20,000 metric tonnes, Mianwali 60,000 metric tonnes and Bhakkar district set 110,000 metric tonnes of wheat purchase target.

The meeting was informed that 13 procurement centers had been set up in Sargodha, three in Khushab, six in Mianwali and 14 in Bhakkar district.

