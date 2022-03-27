UrduPoint.com

270,000MT Wheat Procurement Target Set For Sargodha Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

270,000MT wheat procurement target set for Sargodha division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordination Saima Younis Sunday said the Sargodha division had set a target of 270,000 metric tonnes of wheat procurement this year.

She was chairing a meeting of the wheat procurement drive in the division here at her office. Deputy commissioners of all four districts and officers of Agriculture and food departments were also present.

She said that 36 wheat procurement centres would be set up in districts in which 13 procurement centres had been set up in Sargodha, three in Khushab, six in Mianwali and 14 in Bhakkar district.

Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmed Kundi informed the meeting that this year wheat had been cultivated on an area of 1.

766 million acres in the division, and the production was expected to be 27-maund per acre.

Deputy Director Food Dr Zia-ul-Haq told the meeting that in the division, 257,950 metric tons of polypropylene (PP) bags and 50,250 metric tons of jute bags would be required this year and at present the Food Department has 15% of gunny bags.

The meeting was informed that 7 inter-district check-posts had been set up in all districts to check illegal transportation of wheat where staff duties had also been assigned.

Saima Younis ordered for holding meetings of farmers for sale of wheat at the government centers and also to ensure early steps for training of field staff and coordinators.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sale Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Zia-ul-Haq Sunday All Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

17 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

17 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>