2700kg Polythene Bags Seized, Six Shopkeepers Arrested

Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday took into possession 2700 kilograms of polythene shopping bags during crackdown against plastic shopping bags in the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani Rizwana Dar conducted raids in different bazaars and inspected shops in the Mathani while Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Saddar Habibullah conducted raids on different shops in Scheme Chowk and adjacent localities.

During the crackdown, 2700 kilograms of polythene bags were collectively took into possession and six shopkeepers were arrested.

The provincial government has banned the sale of polythene shopping bags and in light of the directives of its directives the district administration is busy in carrying crackdown against it.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has warned the trading community to use its alternative bio-degradable shopping bags otherwise stern action would be taken against them and the available plastic bags would be taken into possession, besides, arresting of the owners. All AACs have been directed in this regard.

