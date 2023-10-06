271 outlaws arrested ; NCP goods worth Rs 516 million recovered during September

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The district police on Friday claimed to have arrested 271 outlaws including 49 proclaimed offenders and recovered a large quantity of NCP goods and smuggled Iranian fuel valued at approximately Rs 516 million during various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last month of September.

The operations were conducted in line with directives of Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to clean the district from the menace of drugs and crimes and to stop the smuggling of illegal goods in the district, said a police spokesman while sharing a monthly performance report.

According to the details, during the successful operations across the district against the smuggling of illegal goods and Iranian diesel and petrol, police recovered at least 1 lakh 80 thousand litres of Iranian fuel, 3 NCP cars and a large quantity of other NCP items worth Rs.

516 million.

During the month Dera police arrested at least 271 outlaws including 168 drug peddlers and 49 proclaimed offenders during 849 actions. The police also registered 219 cases against the accused involved in criminal activities.

During the actions against illegal arms, the police recovered six Kalashnikovs, six rifles, 27 guns, 60 pistols and 2163 ammunition of different bores from them.

The district police also conducted operations against the menace of drugs across the district and recovered 51.2 kg hashish, 9.5 kg heroin, 29 kg Ice and 8 bottles of Liquor from the possession of drug dealers.