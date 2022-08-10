PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :More than 271,000 tourists visited the province's tourist spots in last five days, said the Spokesman of Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saad Bin Owais on Wednesday.

The highest number of 100,000 tourists entered Galiyat while 68,300 tourists visited Kaghan and Naran to enjoy the beauties of the areas.

67,200 tourists entered Malam Jabba and 23,800 tourists in Dir Upper while 11300 tourists arrived in Lower Chitral and 685 in Upper Chitral.

36 tourists from foreign countries visited the tourist places of the province.

Steps are being taken to promote tourism and provide all kinds of facilities to tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spokesperson added.