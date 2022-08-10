UrduPoint.com

271,000 Tourists Visit KP's Tourist Spots In Last Five Days

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2022 | 06:20 PM

271,000 tourists visit KP's tourist spots in last five days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :More than 271,000 tourists visited the province's tourist spots in last five days, said the Spokesman of Tourism Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saad Bin Owais on Wednesday.

The highest number of 100,000 tourists entered Galiyat while 68,300 tourists visited Kaghan and Naran to enjoy the beauties of the areas.

67,200 tourists entered Malam Jabba and 23,800 tourists in Dir Upper while 11300 tourists arrived in Lower Chitral and 685 in Upper Chitral.

36 tourists from foreign countries visited the tourist places of the province.

Steps are being taken to promote tourism and provide all kinds of facilities to tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chitral Dir Upper All From

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

15 minutes ago
 OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-i ..

OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system

25 minutes ago
 OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including ..

OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including Ray Tracing and Heterogeneous ..

29 minutes ago
 TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.