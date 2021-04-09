2711 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,711 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday ,while the pandemic claimed 58 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 6,851.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 243,295.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,347 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,18 in Kasur,28 in Sheikhupura,15 in Nankana Sahib, 239 in Rawalpindi,7 in Attock,32 in Jehlum,3 in Chakwal,69 in Gujranwala,20 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Narowal,24 in Hafizabad,49 in Sialkot,32 in Gujrat,158 in Faisalabad,25 in Toba Tek Singh,39 in Chineot, 26 in Jhang, 96 in Sargodha,11 in Mianwali,42 in Khoshab, 6 in Bhakkar,115 in Multan,18 in Vehari,8 in Khanewal,18 in Lodharan, 7 in Muzaffargarh,13 in Dera Ghazi Khan,10 in Layyah,5 in Rajanpur,47 in Rahimyar Khan,72 in Bahawalpur,15 in Bahawalnagar,21 in Okara, 22 in Pakpattan and 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 4,013,899 tests for COVID-19, while 199,941 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.