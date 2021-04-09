UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2711 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

2711 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,711 cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Friday ,while the pandemic claimed 58 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 6,851.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 243,295.

The P&SHD confirmed that 1,347 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,18 in Kasur,28 in Sheikhupura,15 in Nankana Sahib, 239 in Rawalpindi,7 in Attock,32 in Jehlum,3 in Chakwal,69 in Gujranwala,20 in Mandi Bahauddin,7 in Narowal,24 in Hafizabad,49 in Sialkot,32 in Gujrat,158 in Faisalabad,25 in Toba Tek Singh,39 in Chineot, 26 in Jhang, 96 in Sargodha,11 in Mianwali,42 in Khoshab, 6 in Bhakkar,115 in Multan,18 in Vehari,8 in Khanewal,18 in Lodharan, 7 in Muzaffargarh,13 in Dera Ghazi Khan,10 in Layyah,5 in Rajanpur,47 in Rahimyar Khan,72 in Bahawalpur,15 in Bahawalnagar,21 in Okara, 22 in Pakpattan and 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 4,013,899 tests for COVID-19, while 199,941 confirmed patients recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

2 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

49 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget se ..

24 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered in ba ..

24 minutes ago

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried un ..

24 minutes ago

Sweden's only female oyster diver finds calm at se ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.