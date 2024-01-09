271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on first day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) On the first day of anti-polio campaign in the district, about 271,166 children up-to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops.

This was told during the District Polio Eradication Committee’s meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Tuesday.

The DC, while reviewing the targets of anti-polio campaign, directed stern legal action under the PEDA Act against the negligent polio staff.

He reviewed the tehsil wise target and directed for dual monitoring of the polio teams.

He directed the CEO Health to review the targets by visiting the tehsils. Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. Azmat Abbas informed about the targets of the first day of the campaign and the targets achieved.