Open Menu

271,166 Children Administered Anti-polio Drops On First Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 06:48 PM

271,166 children administered anti-polio drops on first day

On the first day of anti-polio campaign in the district, about 271,166 children up-to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) On the first day of anti-polio campaign in the district, about 271,166 children up-to five years of age were administered anti-polio drops.

This was told during the District Polio Eradication Committee’s meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair on Tuesday.

The DC, while reviewing the targets of anti-polio campaign, directed stern legal action under the PEDA Act against the negligent polio staff.

He reviewed the tehsil wise target and directed for dual monitoring of the polio teams.

He directed the CEO Health to review the targets by visiting the tehsils. Meanwhile, District Health Officer Dr. Azmat Abbas informed about the targets of the first day of the campaign and the targets achieved.

Related Topics

Polio

Recent Stories

Pakistan unveils expected batting line-up for upco ..

Pakistan unveils expected batting line-up for upcoming T20I series against Kiwis

2 minutes ago
 Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG ..

Akbar, Mangi extends condolences over demise of DG Radio's mother

3 minutes ago
 SCCI demands uninterrupted electricity, gas supply ..

SCCI demands uninterrupted electricity, gas supply to industries

3 minutes ago
 Business community take advantage of GSP+ by diver ..

Business community take advantage of GSP+ by diversifying exports: EU Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU he ..

Delegation from Pak Navy War College visits SSU headquarters

5 minutes ago
 No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PP ..

No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PPP leadership: Bugti

5 minutes ago
Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tol ..

Pakistan sees Rs300  surge in Gold prices per Tola

11 minutes ago
 'Prevention of accidents first priority of city tr ..

'Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police'

11 minutes ago
 Children Complex arranges workshop on early childh ..

Children Complex arranges workshop on early childhood development

11 minutes ago
 DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

DC reviews first day of anti-polio campaign

11 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in f ..

Court issues arrest warrants for Moonis Elahi in forgery case

9 minutes ago
 Zone-IV Whites 2nd consecutive victory in A.S Natu ..

Zone-IV Whites 2nd consecutive victory in A.S Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cri ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan