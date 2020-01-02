27,135 accused arrested from across Sindh in 2019

As many as 27135 accused involved in business of hazardous gutka, mawa, mainpuri, other drugs and smuggling of diesel were arrested from across the province during last year, according to a report presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 27135 accused involved in business of hazardous gutka, mawa, mainpuri, other drugs and smuggling of diesel were arrested from across the province during last year, according to a report presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday.

The performance report of 2019 of Sindh Police prepared by Additional IGP-Operations added that 22066 FIRs were registered and 11429 raids were conducted during the year.

The police registered overall 10161 FIRs against the gutka sellers/ manufacturers and others. 211 factories of gutka were demolished and 11995 accused were arrested and 4331470 kg of gutka/mainpuri were recovered.

In its actions against drug mafia, the Sindh Police conducted 11163 raids across the province and arrested 14618 accused involved in drug business. As many as 11905 FIRs were registered. The police recovered 14.47 kg Ice, 89.289 kg heroin, 5070.14 kg hashish, 7700 kg charas, 177.604 kg opium and 306694 liters of locally manufactured liquor while 4379 liters of smuggled foreign brand liquor.

The Sindh Police also arrested 522 smugglers of Iranian diesel andrecovered 1306003 liters of smuggled diesel.