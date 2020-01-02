UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

27,135 Accused Arrested From Across Sindh In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

27,135 accused arrested from across Sindh in 2019

As many as 27135 accused involved in business of hazardous gutka, mawa, mainpuri, other drugs and smuggling of diesel were arrested from across the province during last year, according to a report presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 27135 accused involved in business of hazardous gutka, mawa, mainpuri, other drugs and smuggling of diesel were arrested from across the province during last year, according to a report presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday.

The performance report of 2019 of Sindh Police prepared by Additional IGP-Operations added that 22066 FIRs were registered and 11429 raids were conducted during the year.

The police registered overall 10161 FIRs against the gutka sellers/ manufacturers and others. 211 factories of gutka were demolished and 11995 accused were arrested and 4331470 kg of gutka/mainpuri were recovered.

In its actions against drug mafia, the Sindh Police conducted 11163 raids across the province and arrested 14618 accused involved in drug business. As many as 11905 FIRs were registered. The police recovered 14.47 kg Ice, 89.289 kg heroin, 5070.14 kg hashish, 7700 kg charas, 177.604 kg opium and 306694 liters of locally manufactured liquor while 4379 liters of smuggled foreign brand liquor.

The Sindh Police also arrested 522 smugglers of Iranian diesel andrecovered 1306003 liters of smuggled diesel.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Business Drugs 2019 From

Recent Stories

Country’s citizens the focus of policies, develo ..

25 minutes ago

Former Obama Cabinet Member Julian Castro Drops Ou ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan, UAE economic partnership to further stre ..

25 minutes ago

Turkey's Parliament Allows Deploying Armed Forces ..

57 seconds ago

Lebanese lawyers want Ghosn prosecuted over Israel ..

59 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves `New Peshawar Old Charm' p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.