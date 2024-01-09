271,724 Afghans refugees returned through Torkham border: Home deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The process of voluntary repatriation of Afghan citizens continued through Torkham border and so far 271,724 refugees returned to their country, said the Home Department.

According to the data released here, 3759 Afghan citizens also returned from Angoor Ada and 698 via Khar Lachi.

The number of refugees returned through all three border points climbed to 276,182, it said adding the refugees are repatriated after screening and necessary data collection.