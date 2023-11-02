Open Menu

272 Afghan Nationals Rounded Up During Crackdown In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) As many as 272 illegal Afghan nationals were rounded from different parts of Attock and shifted to different holding centers established in the district.

According to official sources, as many as 42 undocumented Afghan nationals were arrested in Attock city circle, 35 in tehsil Hazro. Moreover, as many as 37 were arrested in Fatehjang tehsil circle in which 14 each were arrested in Fatehjang and New Airport Police station limits while 9 were picked up in Bhattar circle.

In Hassanabdal as many as 82 undocumented and illegal Afghan immigrants were rounded up from urban and rural areas and shifted to hoarding centre.

The rest were rounded from Jand, Pindigheb Injra, Bassal and other parts of the district. An official of district administration has told that children and women also were included in illegal immigrants who were shifted to holding centers. He added that NADRA and FIA have established their separate cell to verify the identification and registration of these non-national.

