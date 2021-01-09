UrduPoint.com
272 Beds Fixed For Coronavirus Patients At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Nishtar Medical university and hospital have fixed 272 beds for coronavirus patients at the hospital due to prevailing second wave of COVID-19.

Around 80 beds were fixed at isolation ward for coronavirus suspected patients, 98 beds for confirmed patients and 94 beds were fixed at ICU-HDU.

According to the report issued on Saturday, as many as 112 coronavirus patients were admitted at the hospital out of which 47 were confirmed as coronavirus patients.

The 21 out of total 55 ventilators were also lying vacant at the health facility.

Its worth mentioning here that from March 2020 onward, as many as 3766 patients were admitted at Nishtar hospital so far out of which 1421 were confirmed patients, some 942 patients recovered from the virus and returned to their homes while 373 patients lost their lives so far.

