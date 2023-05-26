272 cops pass-out from Sihala training centre

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Some 78 Sub-Inspectors and 194 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were passed-out in a ceremony held on Friday at Police Training College Sihala, Rawalpindi.

Additional Inspector General, Training Punjab, Tariq Chohan was the chief guest at the passing out parade.

Commandant Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Deputy Inspector General congratulated the passed-out officers while a well-trained contingent of the officers presented a guard of honor to the chief guest.

Deputy Commandant College, Muhammad Ashfaq Alam, Course Commander SP, Hina Naik Bakht, SP Shoaib Aqeel, SP Abdul Razzaq and other officers were present on the occasion.

AIG Training Punjab addressing the participants said, "We have to perform our duties with hard work and honesty to restore the respect of the police force in the society.

" Tariq Chohan said that the citizens should be given prompt justice while respecting their self-respect. The problems of senior citizens and women as well as poor and destitute people should be solved on priority, he added.

Commandant Sihala College said that the officers going into the field should serve humanity with renewed passion and dedication.

Now, after completing the course at the college, all the officers should play a visible role to change 'Thana culture' at the police station level, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said.

He asked the officers to ensure merit and investigate the cases with honesty.