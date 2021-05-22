272 development schemes chalked out for Southern Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering department has chalked out as many as 272 development schemes worth Rs. 44 billions for here, that would be started from the next fiscal year.

Most of the schemes were related to sewage, tough tiles and clean water, said Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chattha on Saturday.

He said funds worth Rs. 2 billions were sought already from Punjab government for sewage's improvement in the district. Taunsa and DG Khan would be included to benefit from schemes, it's said. He was taking briefing from Superintendent Engineers and Xens hailing from South Punjab districts. Deputy Secretaries and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, about 410 out of 590 development projects initiated by PHA during past year were completed here. Rest of 190 would be finalized before deadline marked as June 15.

Furthermore, seven Xens were put up show cause notices over poor performance. Sewage systems of Multan and DG Khan would be changed in next fiscal year starting from June, Secretary said.

He further said that officials concerned must have to move into fields instead taking any step 'on basis of hearsay'. He said urban water supply, tough tiles schemes being initiated in South Punjab were reviewed. He assured that no compromise would be made on standard and quality of projects which would be kicked off across the region or anywhere else.