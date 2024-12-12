272 Farmers To Get Green Tractors In DG Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Under the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme, distribution of tractors to eligible farmers has begun
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Under the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme, distribution of tractors to eligible farmers has begun.
A total of 272 farmers from Dera Ghazi Khan district will receive tractors as part of the initiative. The Punjab government is providing a substantial subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor, amounting to a total of Rs 228 million for the programme.
A ceremony to mark the distribution was held at the District Council Hall, Dera Ghazi Khan. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Sardar Usama Fayaz Khan Leghari, as the chief guest, along with prominent members of the Punjab Assembly, including Sardar Salahuddin Khan Khosa and Sardar Ali Yousaf Leghari. Director Agriculture Extension, Mahar Abid Hussain, gave briefing on the scheme's significance and impact.
Addressing the gathering, Sardar Usama Fayaz Khan Leghari highlighted the Pakistan Muslim League-N's consistent commitment to supporting farmers.
He noted that the initiative fulfilled yet another promise made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He informed that historical measures were being taken for the agricultural sector, such as the introduction of Kisan Cards, Green, Solar Tube Well System, and Livestock Cards along with Green Tractors,
Director Agriculture Extension, Mahr Abid Hussain, said that the Green Tractors were being given to farmers owning 12.5 to 25 acres of land through balloting draw.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Farooq Tarar, Deputy Director Agriculture Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, and Malik Kaleem Khoriya and others attended the ceremony.
The ceremony concluded with Parliamentary Secretary Leghari, Director Agriculture, and Punjab Assembly members handing over tractor keys to the successful farmers.
APP/hus
Recent Stories
Registration for foreign players for HBL PSL 10th edition open now
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International ..
CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum
Zelensky visits south Ukraine front line
HBL PSL 10: Foreign players registration opens
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.6 billion
272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan
APCEA-USAID organizes stakeholders’ session on Gems’ City
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social media10 minutes ago
-
Snatcher gang busted; mobile phone, motorbike and weapon recovered8 minutes ago
-
CM's zero tolerance policy against air pollution being implemented: Marriyum2 minutes ago
-
272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Aligarh Model School to be upgraded with modern facilities: DC2 minutes ago
-
SAQE organizes seminar ‘People’s Agenda for Transforming Education; from Silos to Systems’6 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Center (BFC) starts driving test service2 minutes ago
-
Departments told to avail Pakistan Post services2 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution unanimously, condemns Israel bombardment10 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur unveils major initiatives worth billions to ..10 minutes ago
-
District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributes wheelchairs10 minutes ago
-
Over 66-kanal state land vacated10 minutes ago