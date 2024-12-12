272 farmers to get Green Tractors in DG Khan

Under the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme, distribution of tractors to eligible farmers has begun

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Under the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme, distribution of tractors to eligible farmers has begun.

A total of 272 farmers from Dera Ghazi Khan district will receive tractors as part of the initiative. The Punjab government is providing a substantial subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor, amounting to a total of Rs 228 million for the programme.

A ceremony to mark the distribution was held at the District Council Hall, Dera Ghazi Khan. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Sardar Usama Fayaz Khan Leghari, as the chief guest, along with prominent members of the Punjab Assembly, including Sardar Salahuddin Khan Khosa and Sardar Ali Yousaf Leghari. Director Agriculture Extension, Mahar Abid Hussain, gave briefing on the scheme's significance and impact.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Usama Fayaz Khan Leghari highlighted the Pakistan Muslim League-N's consistent commitment to supporting farmers.

He noted that the initiative fulfilled yet another promise made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He informed that historical measures were being taken for the agricultural sector, such as the introduction of Kisan Cards, Green, Solar Tube Well System, and Livestock Cards along with Green Tractors,

Director Agriculture Extension, Mahr Abid Hussain, said that the Green Tractors were being given to farmers owning 12.5 to 25 acres of land through balloting draw.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Nauman Farooq Tarar, Deputy Director Agriculture Ghulam Muhammad Buzdar, and Malik Kaleem Khoriya and others attended the ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with Parliamentary Secretary Leghari, Director Agriculture, and Punjab Assembly members handing over tractor keys to the successful farmers.

