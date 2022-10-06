272 new cases of dengue, one death reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :About 272 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while one death was recorded in Lahore.

According to the health department, a total of 8,044 cases of the dengue virus had been reported during the current year while 11 people died of the virus and 958 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 97 cases of dengue in Lahore, 94 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, 23 in Multan, five in Faisalabad, four in Narowal, two in Sargodha, four in Sheikhupura, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Gujrat, one in Sialkot, two in Kasur, one in Attock, two in Khanewal, two in Bahawalnagar, one each in Okara, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal and Chineot.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had killed dengue larvae at 3,161 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 458,781 indoor and 117,546 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.