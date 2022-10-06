UrduPoint.com

272 New Cases Of Dengue, One Death Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

272 new cases of dengue, one death reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :About 272 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while one death was recorded in Lahore.

According to the health department, a total of 8,044 cases of the dengue virus had been reported during the current year while 11 people died of the virus and 958 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 97 cases of dengue in Lahore, 94 in Rawalpindi, 20 in Gujranwala, 23 in Multan, five in Faisalabad, four in Narowal, two in Sargodha, four in Sheikhupura, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Gujrat, one in Sialkot, two in Kasur, one in Attock, two in Khanewal, two in Bahawalnagar, one each in Okara, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal and Chineot.

An anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had killed dengue larvae at 3,161 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 458,781 indoor and 117,546 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae.

The health department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Attock From

Recent Stories

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

12 minutes ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge th ..

Imran Khan granted interim bail in female judge threatening case

27 minutes ago
 All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilit ..

All resources being utilized for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: FM

41 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.