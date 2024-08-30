272 profiteers booked, over Rs 10.3 mln fined on selling substandard goods

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A series of actions by the price magistrates are underway to stop illegal profiteering and griffin goods selling. Various raids have been conducted in different shops and markets to check prices and quality of essential food items and other goods being sold to citizens.

During the campaign, a number of profiteers were arrested from across the district and were imposed Rs fines of 10.3 million.

According to the details, a meeting regarding the performance of Price Magistrates was held here on Friday with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Tariq in the chair. During the meeting, it was informed that since August 01 till date, as many as 70,000 shops were checked in Rawalpindi district, during which violations were found in 3,684 shops, on which price magistrates took strict actions and imposed fines.

It was also briefed the meeting that FIRs were registered against 33 persons while 272 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and selling substandard essentials were arrested. Moreover 156 shops were also sealed.

The ADC Hasan Tariq on the occasion appreciated the measures being taken to provide relief to the people.

"No profiteering will be tolerated", he said while directing the concerned authorities to ensure the price lists checking.

He further directed that besides the prices of food items, their quality should also be checked.

"FIRs should be filed against those who do not display the rate list", he added.