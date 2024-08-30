272 Profiteers Booked, Over Rs 10.3 Mln Fined On Selling Substandard Goods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 07:22 PM
A series of actions by the price magistrates are underway to stop illegal profiteering and griffin goods selling. Various raids have been conducted in different shops and markets to check prices and quality of essential food items and other goods being sold to citizens
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A series of actions by the price magistrates are underway to stop illegal profiteering and griffin goods selling. Various raids have been conducted in different shops and markets to check prices and quality of essential food items and other goods being sold to citizens.
During the campaign, a number of profiteers were arrested from across the district and were imposed Rs fines of 10.3 million.
According to the details, a meeting regarding the performance of Price Magistrates was held here on Friday with Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Tariq in the chair. During the meeting, it was informed that since August 01 till date, as many as 70,000 shops were checked in Rawalpindi district, during which violations were found in 3,684 shops, on which price magistrates took strict actions and imposed fines.
It was also briefed the meeting that FIRs were registered against 33 persons while 272 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and selling substandard essentials were arrested. Moreover 156 shops were also sealed.
The ADC Hasan Tariq on the occasion appreciated the measures being taken to provide relief to the people.
"No profiteering will be tolerated", he said while directing the concerned authorities to ensure the price lists checking.
He further directed that besides the prices of food items, their quality should also be checked.
"FIRs should be filed against those who do not display the rate list", he added.
Recent Stories
FPCCI, SECP organize seminar on new portal ‘eZfile’
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora
PDWP approves three development scheme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt striving hard to prevent environmental pollution: MPA3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system6 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker7 minutes ago
-
PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates7 minutes ago
-
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country7 minutes ago
-
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting6 minutes ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all major roads are clear: Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
New US CG calls on Sindh CM12 minutes ago
-
CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh26 minutes ago
-
DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam12 minutes ago
-
CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb12 minutes ago