273 held over violation of corona preventive SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has arrested 273 persons over violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus and 34 Nanbais (bakers) for selling under-weight roti.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) City including Sara Rehman of Shah Alam and Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq of Mathani, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, visited various bazaars in Peshawar Cantonment and Charsadda Road and Kohat Road while all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also checked shops at various bazaars, said a news release issued here Thursday.

During inspection, the officers of the district administration have sealed 74 shops including steel show-room, restaurant, ice cream factory and etc while 34 Nanbais were also arrested for selling under-weight roti and imposed on spot cash penalty on them.

The deputy commissioner has urged both traders and general public for compulsory use of safety masks and strict adherence to official guidelines. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.