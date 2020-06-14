274 inmates in Karachi jail recover from coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A large number of prisoners infected with coronavirus have recovered at Karachi Central Jail, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

Senior superintendent of the Karachi Central Jail, Hassan Sahito, confirmed that 894 prisoners and 11 staffers of the Karachi Central Jail were infected with the coronavirus.

He added that 274 inmates have recovered from the virus so far. The police officer said that 120 prisoners were declared critical out of which 90 inmates recovered their health.

"We are conducting more tests of other prisoners while many inmates managed to defeat COVID-19 due to best arrangements made by the jail administration."