274 Police personnel deployed during Senate polls at KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Police has deployed special duty of around 274 personnel, including senior officials, for ensuring holding of Senate polls in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere at the premises of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly.

According to a statement of KP Police issued here, apart from deployment of Police force in and around of KP Assembly, special barricades have also been erected for checking of passing vehicles.

Similarly, Rider Squads and Police mobile are also making regular patrolling within the vicinity of provincial assembly.

Ladies Police has also be deployed at places of requirement for safety and security of female members of assembly besides deployment of Quick Response Force, the statement added.