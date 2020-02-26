UrduPoint.com
274 Seats Of Nurses Approved For Punjab Institute Of Neuro Sciences

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

274 seats of nurses approved for Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences

As many as 274 nurses of Grade-16 will join soon their posts at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) after the sanction of the Punjab government as the Specialized Healthcare Department is ready to issue their appointment orders

Executive Director of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud expressed his satisfaction over this positive development and said that the institute had distinction of dealing with patients of head injuries which were more serious and sensitive to treat.

On this occasion, Director General Nursing Punjab Ms Kauser Parveen also expressed her pleasure over the appointments of 274 nurses at the PINS and said that the step of the Punjab government would not only provide livelihood to 274 families but would also provide an opportunity to thousands of patients to have comfortable treatment as well.

ED PINS Dr Khalid said a mechanism had been evolved to monitor patients care fromhis arrival to discharge and steps were being ensured to provide the best possiblemedical facilities in the institute.

