274,994 Registered Doctors Provide Medical Care To Patients: PMDC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Friday said that so far 274,994 doctors were registered with the council to serve patients in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Friday said that so far 274,994 doctors were registered with the council to serve patients in the country.

According to an official of PMDC, the Pakistan Medical Council right after assuming the charge and in a very short span of time started working dedicatedly for doctors, students, and relevant stakeholders and took all necessary steps to resolve their genuine and relevant issues.

He said that the licensing Department of the council during the last nine months issued more than 41,004 renewals,13,208 provisional registrations to new graduates, and 13,888 full registrations to doctors who completed their house jobs successfully.

Almost 9,440 good-standing certificates were issued to doctors who intended to proceed to work abroad.

The council has issued 2,806 registrations to doctors with additional postgraduate qualifications.

President PMDC Prof.Dr.Riwan said that the department's priority was to facilitate doctors, students, and other stakeholders in the larger interest of Pakistan.

He added negligence of any sort would not be tolerated.

He added that all doctors had been advised to revalidate their registration certificates in time.

