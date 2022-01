275 bags of urea seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture department on Tuesday seized 275 bags of urea fertilizer from a vehicle on Khurarianwala-Jaranwala.

A spokesman for the district administration said a team of agriculture department headed byDeputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood conducted a raid on Khurarianwala-Jaranwalaand recovered 275 bags of urea fertilizers.