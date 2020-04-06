275 Civil Defence volunteers active in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::As many as 275 Civil Defence volunteers were performing active role in anti-corona measures in Faisalabad,said Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas.

In a statement issued here Monday, he said that 75 volunteers were deputed in Quarantine Center PARS Jhang Road in various shifts and this would continue till the elimination of pandemic, whereas 200 volunteers were active on various roads to ensure implementation on section 144 of CrPC which the government imposed to save citizens,he added.