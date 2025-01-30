Open Menu

275 Kites Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The district police Sargodha have arrested three kite sellers and recovered 275 kites and 25 string rolls, according to a spokesman, here on Thursday.

He said the Sadar police arrested the accused identified as Naveed, Abdul Razzaq and Shamas.

