275 New Dengue Cases Reported In KP: Health Department Official

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 01:40 PM

275 new dengue cases reported in KP: Health Department official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday confirmed that there were 275 new dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

Giving details, he told that with the 275 new cases, the number of dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached 16277 with 24 more dengue patients admitted in various hospitals increasing the number to 80.

He said that Peshawar reported the highest number of 118 new dengue cases and the number increased to 6632, in Mardan, 30 cases of dengue were reported which had become 3321 and 34 cases of dengue were reported in Khyber which had become 1026. He said that besides, all these 22 dengue cases were reported in Nowshera, 17 from Swabi, 15 from Kohat and 15 from Bannu. So far, 14 people have died due to dengue in the province, he added.

