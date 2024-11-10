275,000 AMI Meters Installed So Far In Rawalpindi: IESCO
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The installation process of advanced Metering Infrastructure AMI meters equipped with modern technology and modern requirements is going on rapidly in two operation circles of IESCO Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi Cantt.
Project Director AMI Mohsin Raza Gilani while giving details told that in the initial phase, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) meters are being installed in the Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi cantt circles and so far 275000 AMI meters have been replaced with old electricity meters.
He expressed the hope that by 2026, 1.2 million old meters of Rawalpindi City and Rawalpindi cant circles will be replaced with AMI meters.
Mohsin Raza Gilani said that in the arrears of Korang, Swan, DHA 2, Chaklala, Chandi Chowk, F Block, Saham, Khayaban Sir Syed, Gangal, Fiaiza, Murree Road, PWD, National Police Foundation, Media Town areas AMI meters have been installed and it is hoped that the target of installation of 1.2 million AMI meters will be achieved within the stipulated period.
He said the advance metering Infrastructure AMI meters will ensure Automatic meter reading ,control of electricity theft, elimination of system overloading, reduction in burn incidents of transformers and meters and will also ensure timely registration and rectification of valuable IESCO customers complaints.
