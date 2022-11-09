276 criminals held in October

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 276 criminals and 117 absconders from various part of the district during the month October last.

The police recovered eight Kalashnikovs, 164 pistols, 15 rifles, 11 shotguns, 2 revolvers and 1673 bullets from the criminals and registered cases against the accused.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police seized 151 kg narcotics including hashish, opium, heroin, 920 liters liquor and unearthed four distilleries.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that Sialkot policewere trying with full determination to eradicate crime from the city.