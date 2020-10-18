276 dacoits arrested, 343 cars/motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested 276 members of 85 dacoit gangs in the district during the current year and recovered 343 cars/motorcycles, 153 cattle, Rs796.504 million and other items.

A police spokesman said the police also arrested 4,011 drug traffickers and recovered 68kg heroin, 847kg charas, 2,900kg poppy dust and 75,592 liters liquor.

The police also arrested 2,383 people for kite-flying and sealed 204 godowns/factoriesbesides recovering hundreds of kites and dozens of bundles of string.