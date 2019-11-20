276 held for purchasing stolen items in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 276 persons from various parts of the district for purchasing stolen items from thieves, swindlers, robbers and dacoits during the current year.

The police registered 393 cases against the criminals, whereas, 115 cases have been under process since 2018.

He said the police had so far arrested 276 accused while raids were being conducted for the arrest of remaining 84 accused.

The police also recovered various stolen items from their possession including 21 cars, 39 motorcycles, a mini-pickup, two jeeps, 5 rickshaws, a tractor trolley, 83 mobile phones, 5 laptops and a number of cattle, he added.