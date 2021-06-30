UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

276 KMCs Graduates Interviewed For HOs Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

276 KMCs graduates interviewed for HOs posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 276 Khyber Medical College (KMC) graduates were interviewed for selection on House Officers posts in three big hospitals of the metropolis here on Wednesday.

The Dean KMC, Associate Dean KTH (Postgraduate), Associate Hospital Director KTH, Manager HR HMC and his team, House Job Dealing Assistant LRH and the house job team KTH conducted the interviews.

All the 276 candidates were accommodated in the three hospitals as 142 House Officers in Khyber Teaching Hospitals (KTH), 54 in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and 80 in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar who would join their house job from July 1.

The Dean KMC and Associate Dean KTH congratulated the graduates and expressed hope that they would work for the betterment of humanity.

Related Topics

Peshawar Job Reading July From

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

43 seconds ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.