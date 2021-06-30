276 KMCs graduates interviewed for HOs posts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 276 Khyber Medical College (KMC) graduates were interviewed for selection on House Officers posts in three big hospitals of the metropolis here on Wednesday.

The Dean KMC, Associate Dean KTH (Postgraduate), Associate Hospital Director KTH, Manager HR HMC and his team, House Job Dealing Assistant LRH and the house job team KTH conducted the interviews.

All the 276 candidates were accommodated in the three hospitals as 142 House Officers in Khyber Teaching Hospitals (KTH), 54 in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and 80 in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar who would join their house job from July 1.

The Dean KMC and Associate Dean KTH congratulated the graduates and expressed hope that they would work for the betterment of humanity.