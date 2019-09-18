2.76 million adults literate under NCHD 'Adult Literacy Program'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) under its' Adult Literacy Program' has made 2.76 million adults literate so far.

The commission has achieved this target through disseminating literacy in its 120,263 Literacy Centers through 150, 000 literacy teachers, 12,000 literacy Supervisors and 2000 field officers and managers.

NCHD has potential to support government in achieving a literate society and healthy nation, Chairman NCHD Col (Retd) Amirullah Marwat told APP on Wednesday.

He said NCHD has the potential to perform effectively and efficiently in the field of Education, Literacy, Volunteerism, Basic Health and capacity building if adequate resources were provided.

Chairman NCHD said, it gave him immense pleasure to share the achievements of Organization in the field of education and Health