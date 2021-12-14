276 prisoners released on parole last month

UrduPoint.com

Parole and Probation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month of November 2021 has released 276 accused in various cases on parole, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Parole and Probation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month of November 2021 has released 276 accused in various cases on parole, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

According to details till November 30, 2021, 2627 accused were on parole under the supervision of the department.

2627 released accused were included 2462 men, 25 women and 140 children. The step of the government on one hand has reduced burden on prisons while on the other hand helped save millions of rupees.

The Department is playing effective role in the reformation of the prisoners and due to its good performance the number of the probationers will further increase.

