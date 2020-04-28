276 shopkeepers arrested on violations of Govt SOPs: Deputy Commissioner Peshawar

The District Administration here Wednesday arrested 276 shopkeepers and retailers from different areas during ongoing crackdown against profiteers and on violation of the Government's anti coronavirus standards operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Administration here Wednesday arrested 276 shopkeepers and retailers from different areas during ongoing crackdown against profiteers and on violation of the Government's anti coronavirus standards operating procedures (SOPs).

In a press statement here, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammed Ali Asghar said that price hike was unacceptable and strict action against violators would be taken.

He said strict action would be taken against shopkeepers found guilty of opening shops after 4p.m during Ramazan except Tandoors and handcarts business.

He said government orders of installation of price list at shops would be implemented in letter and spirit.