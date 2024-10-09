27,600kg fungus-infected corn, 120kg chemicals discarded

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority dumped 27,600kg of fungus-infected corn and more than 120kg chemicals recovered from a warehouse of a well-known brand near Makuana bypass on Wednesday.

The owner of the warehouse was also fined Rs 200,000.

According to official sources, the action was taken after recovery of fungus-infected corn from the godown which was utilized to make Pasta, corn flour, macaroni, and other food items. There was no record for manufacturing food items while the warehouse was full of insects. The manufactured items in attractive packaging were supplied to the market.

The sources said that there would be no relaxation for adulterators and forgers as such elements would be eliminated.