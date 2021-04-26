276029 number of actions taken against corona SOPs violators in KP during last three weeks- Kamran Bangash

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was taking strict measures for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure public safety and around 276029 actions were taken against the violators during the last three weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was taking strict measures for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure public safety and around 276029 actions were taken against the violators during the last three weeks.

According to a message shared by spokesman of KP, Kamran Bangash, warnings were issued to around 83080 persons for violating SOPs.

About 1428 First Information Reports have been registered against violators in different areas of the province, he said.

Heavy penalties were imposed on 10145 number of commercial units while 2660 number of business centers were sealed over violation of instructions issued by government for containing severity of deadly corona contagion.

Fines amounting to Rs. 7902000 have been charged on different business centers in KP for not following instructions of the provincial administration.