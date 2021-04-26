UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

276029 Number Of Actions Taken Against Corona SOPs Violators In KP During Last Three Weeks- Kamran Bangash

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:22 PM

276029 number of actions taken against corona SOPs violators in KP during last three weeks- Kamran Bangash

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was taking strict measures for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure public safety and around 276029 actions were taken against the violators during the last three weeks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government was taking strict measures for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure public safety and around 276029 actions were taken against the violators during the last three weeks.

According to a message shared by spokesman of KP, Kamran Bangash, warnings were issued to around 83080 persons for violating SOPs.

About 1428 First Information Reports have been registered against violators in different areas of the province, he said.

Heavy penalties were imposed on 10145 number of commercial units while 2660 number of business centers were sealed over violation of instructions issued by government for containing severity of deadly corona contagion.

Fines amounting to Rs. 7902000 have been charged on different business centers in KP for not following instructions of the provincial administration.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Government

Recent Stories

Dnata enhances global leadership team with key app ..

12 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat truly concerned about COVID-19 situa ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates SMEs and their rights on ..

24 minutes ago

Create, Communicate and Capture Your Cherished Mom ..

26 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being introduced to improve se ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Assad Discuss COVID-19, Syrian Presidential ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.