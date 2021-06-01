UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

276,580 Persons Vaccinated

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:40 PM

276,580 persons vaccinated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 276,580 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday that 196,526 citizens had been given the first dose while 51,136 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 17,065 health workers were also given first dose and 11,853 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 19 vaccination centres were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 36,552 first doses and 24,369 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.

