2767 Persons Held For Flying Kites In Three Months In Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore police claimed on Monday to have arrested 2767 persons and registered 2709 cases against them for flying kites during the last three months.

SSP Operations Muhammad Naveed said on Monday that Lahore police arrested 593 persons from City Division, 922 from Cantonment, 445 from Model Town, 239 from Civil Lines division, 253 from Sadr Division and 315 from Iqbal Town Division.

The police recovered 46,000 kites, 647 rolls and 2585 strings from their possession.

He said that strict action would be taken against those found violating the ban by kite flying or selling kites.

He appealed to the parents to discourage their children from dangerousactivity of kite flying.

