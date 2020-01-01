UrduPoint.com
277 Beggars Caught In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:38 PM

277 beggars caught in Faisalabad

As many as 277 beggars were caught in an operation against beggary during past one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 277 beggars were caught in an operation against beggary during past one week.

A spokesman of the Social Welfare Department said on Wednesday that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen along with her team took action against professional beggars in different areas of the city and rounded up 277 beggars including 150 males, 121 females and 6 juveniles.

Later, the beggars were sent to Old-age Home, Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.

