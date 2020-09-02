277 development schemes completed in city Bahawalpur

Under Punjab Municipal Services Programme, work on 314 development schemes was started in Bahawalpur district with a cost of Rs 526 million, of which 277 schemes have been completed by spending Rs 364 million

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Under Punjab Municipal Services Programme, work on 314 development schemes was started in Bahawalpur district with a cost of Rs 526 million, of which 277 schemes have been completed by spending Rs 364 million.

This was revealed in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial while presiding over the meeting said that these schemes would not only help in the uplift of the area but also improve cleanliness and sanitation.

He directed to plant flowers at medians between roads to beautify the areas. He also instructed to install lights and plant trees at the banks of canals.