277 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:50 AM

277 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed five more lives in the province, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 93,847 after registration of 277 new cases.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department on Thursday, so far the province has recorded a total of 2162 deaths.

The P&SHD confirmed that 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 58 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 3 in Attock, 25 in Gujranwala, 11 in Sialkot, 3 in Narowal, 8 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin, 13 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 4 in Faisalabad, 6 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 5 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodhran, 6 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 5 in Sahiwal, and one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Okara during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

Punjab health department has conducted 754,559 tests for COVID-19 so far, whereas 85,232 confirmed COVID-19 patients recovered all together in the province to date.

Punjab health department has appealed to the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks.

Washing hands with soap several times a day was also highly recommended for protection against the contagion.

People can contact 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, healthcare department urged.

