277 schemes underway in Yazman with cost of Rs 12.693 billion

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today to review the progress of undergoing development schemes of Yazman tehsil.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting while MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Ehsaan-ul-Haq and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that work on 277 schemes was started in Yazman under different development programs and the estimated cost of these schemes was Rs 12.693 billion.

Out of these schemes, 21 have been completed with a cost of Rs 620.491 million. These schemes include construction of roads, water supply, sewerage system, provision of gas and construction of schools. Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officers to improve monitoring of undergoing development schemes and ensure their timely completion.